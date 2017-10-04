Charlotte neighborhood targeted by tire slasher

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Residents in one uptown Charlotte neighborhood are looking for answers after more than five cars had their tires slashed.

It happened in west Charlotte, along Frazier Avenue, a small block that's seen major gentrification over the last several years. The block sits on the outskirts of uptown, not too far from Bank of America Stadium.

Over the weekend, one neighbor said she came home and saw a tire was flat on her husband's car. She said the couple didn't think much of it at first.

"My husband actually went and bought a compressor to try and blow it up the other day but it didn't work," said the woman, who asked to remain anonymous.

She later found out she wasn't alone. Another neighbor posted on the app Nextdoor to alert neighbors that all four of the tires on both of his cars were slashed as well. The man told NBC Charlotte it happened sometime after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

As neighbors got to talking, they said they realized more than five cars on the block had their tires slashed.

"It's a little unsettling to see that it's happened to so many neighbors on this street," said one neighbor, who also said it wouldn't deter them. "I think there are other neighborhoods that have probably went through the same struggles, but overall, I loved this neighborhood. You know, I do feel ultimately safe."

Neighbors said some of the home does have video surveillance, which as turned over to police. Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call CMPD's Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

