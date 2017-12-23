Man arrested for impersonating an officer

Jonathan Beavers IMAGE CHEROKEE COUNTY JAIL

CANTON, GA. (WXIA) - Police have arrested a man on charges of impersonating a police officer.

Jonathan Beavers, 29, was arrested on Thursday after deputies said they heard someone on the radio giving out false information about calls for service and also noise to interrupt normal radio traffic.

Beavers was identified as a suspect and arrested and charged with four counts of harassing communications; two counts of obstruction of an officer; and one count of impersonating an officer.

Beavers is currently being held in the Cherokee County jail without bond.

