Chesterfield Co. man shot, killed during home invasion

Police lights.

CHESTERFIELD CO, S.C. -- A man was shot and killed Sunday in what investigators believe to be a home invasion.

According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, a woman came to the home on Airport Road, outside of Pageland, and asked to buy drugs.

Officials said 26-year-old Darrius Lamont Robinson told the woman he didn't have anything. Simultaneously, two masked and armed men made there way into the home.

Robinson was shot in the chest and hit with the gun, authorities said. He was pronounced dead on scene when emergency services arrived.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office says no arrests have been made yet.

