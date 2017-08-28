Chesterfield Co. school bus driver arrested on suspicion of DUI with students on bus

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. – Authorities in Chesterfield County are investigating after a school bus driver was pulled over for suspicion of DUI Monday morning.

According to a spokesperson for the Chesterfield County School District, the driver was pulled over while driving a bus with five Central High School students on board Monday. Residents notified authorities that the driver was driving erratically.

South Carolina Highway Patrol initiated the traffic stop. School officials are scheduled to have a press conference at 2 p.m. to provide further information. The driver of the bus has not been identified.

