Chief Putney reacts to rising homicide rate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney says police could not have stopped the majority of the six homicides that have occurred in Charlotte just since the beginning of the year.

"There are a lot of people who are willing to resort to gun violence to handle minor disputes and that is a struggle for us," said Putney.

There were two murders in the city on Thursday and police did make arrests in both cases.

One involved the murder and robbery of Massaquoi Kotay, who owned the Mina African Mart on North Tryon Street.

Police Friday arrested 20-year-old Desmond Black and charged him with the murder and robbery.

In a separate case, investigators charged Latisha Johnson with the murder Thursday night of her long-time boyfriend Milton Graham.

Putney says one homicide is too many and everyone must remember that these are people, not just numbers.

"A lot of people get hung up on how many we've had so far. That is a data point. What concerns me is over the the whole year we are up versus the year before," Putney said.

In Charlotte last year there were 67 homicides, that was the highest number since 2008. The average number of homicides over the past 10 years was 61.

In some cases, Deputy Chief Doug Gallant said police are not getting the help they need.

He said, "I can say we haven't received as many CrimeStopper tips this year."

Yet Gallant said it was tips from the public that led to the arrest of 20-year-old Desmond Black who is charged with the murder and robbery of Massaquoi Kotay who was the owner of the Mina African Mart on North Tryon Street.

CMPD says there were 2,454 tips received by Crime Stoppers in 2015. In 2016, the number dropped to 2,301. This year 69 tips have come in.

Chief Putney said, "Unfortunately, we can't prevent people who decide to settle a minor argument with a weapon."

Copyright 2016 WCNC