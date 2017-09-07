Deputies investigating after child shot in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies in Iredell County are investigating after a 10-year-old was shot Thursday morning.
According to Iredell County Communications, deputies responded to a report of a child being shot in the 100 block of Compton Park Road around 6:30 a.m.
The child was taken to the hospital, officials said.
No further information was provided by authorities. Please stick with WCNC.com as more details become available.
