Deputies investigating after child shot in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies in Iredell County are investigating after a 10-year-old was shot Thursday morning.

According to Iredell County Communications, deputies responded to a report of a child being shot in the 100 block of Compton Park Road around 6:30 a.m.

The child was taken to the hospital, officials said.

No further information was provided by authorities.

