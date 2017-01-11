Close Chilling 911 call leads to officer's arrest A Gaston County Police officer was arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at his wife on Christmas Eve while their three children were present. WCNC 11:07 PM. EST January 11, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Couple honors their son through donations Police on scene of death investigation Watch: The single move that can burn calories CMPD warning: Door-to-door sales scam CMS board discusses student reasasignment More Stories GCPD: Officer pointed gun, threatened to kill wife Jan 11, 2017, 4:32 p.m. 'You will rot in Hell where you belong' victim's… Jan 11, 2017, 4:18 p.m. Man, 80, found murdered in Statesville Jan 11, 2017, 5:12 a.m.