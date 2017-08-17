Civil War Soldier Reunion Parade in Newton leads to arrest

NEWTON, N.C. - According to Newton Police, a man was arrested after pepper spraying Civil War reenactors at the Civil War Soldiers Reunion Parade in Newton Thursday.

Police say Karl Smith, 56, armed with pepper spray was following two Confederate Veteran re-enactors and when they would stop to discharge their weapons, Smith would discharge his pepper spray.

According to reports from the Hickory Record, the incident occurred next to a Confederate monument just steps away from the old Newton Courthouse.

NPD later confirmed that Smith was concealed carrying a handgun and a permit.

However, a North Carolina law states that it is illegal to carry a gun at a parade, so the man is expected to see further charges. Other locations that are illegal to carry guns at include funeral processions, picket lines, demonstrations, and private healthcare facilities.

The two victims of the spray were treated for pepper spray exposure by Newton Fire Department and Catawba County EMS and released at the scene.

