Clover man robbed of $20,000, believes he was followed from bank

CLOVER, N.C. - A Clover man was robbed of $20,000 after a trip to his local bank. He believes the thieves followed him from the bank more than 10 miles to get their hands on the money.

Deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Department are still looking for at least two guys who broke into that man’s truck.

“The thieves drive right up to the driver’s side door of my truck. They don’t do anything other than shatter the back driver’s side door, reach in grab the money and they’re gone,” Jonas Farris explained.

He believes the criminals knew exactly where to look.

“I had just gotten paid and wanted to be able to take care of some other bills,” he said.

Farris had recently sold some property worth $20,000 and drove to the Lake Wylie Wells Fargo branch to cash his check.

He estimates around seven people inside the bank at that hour and said the money counting machine was positioned at the entrance of the bank.

“Any and every body could see,” Farris said.

He took his cash and left, putting the money in the backseat of his truck.

On his way back home he received a call from his wife to pick up some food. He made one stop to ben’s country store 10 miles from the bank.

“Ordered food. Was in there no more than five to six minutes. And the back window of my truck was shattered and all the money was taken,” he said.

That robbery was captured on the store’s surveillance camera.

Farris believes the men who robbed him were inside the bank when he cashed his check, so determined to get the money they followed him.

It’s why he’s frustrated Wells Fargo hasn’t yet released any of its surveillance video to police.

Wells Fargo released a statement to NBC Charlotte, saying in part:

“We work closely with officials to provide them appropriate information in a timely and effective manner that may assist in the arrest and successful prosecution of those responsible for criminal activities.”

Farris said York County deputies told him making that stop likely saved his life.

“If I would have came home and gotten out my vehicle, he told me I could have been shot here in my front yard,” he said.

He’s thankful the faces that matter most are safe and sound.

“The thieves, they got $20,000 but they didn’t get the important things. They didn’t get my family, they didn’t get me, and that’s a lot to be thankful.”

NBC Charlotte spoke with a representative of Wells Fargo by phone and were told releasing video often takes 10 to 14 days because surveillance is not stored at each branch and the company has to protect privacy of customers.

