CMPD: Alleged carjacking leads to pursuit in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is investigating after an alleged carjacking led officers on a pursuit in northeast Charlotte early Wednesday morning.

According to CMPD, a man told CMPD that his car was stolen in the 1400 block of Tom Hunter Road near the Economy Inn. Police say the man told them that two suspects, one male and one female, robbed him of his vehicle at gunpoint.

Officials say that 911 dispatchers were initially told that the stolen vehicle was a gray Toyota Corolla. A short while later, officers found a vehicle that was similar to what was described to them. Police say the vehicle did not pull over when a traffic stop was initiated and that the driver had a male driver and two female passengers.

Police say the pursuit of the vehicle went up I-85 north to Poplar Tent Road in Cabarrus County before the driver turned around and drove back into Mecklenburg County.

Police had stopped women in connection to car-jacking at motel. Both released #breaking #wcnc pic.twitter.com/p2YulOCYaJ — Richard DeVayne (@devayneTV) January 18, 2017

While officers were in pursuit of the car described to them, investigators at the scene were told by the victim that the stolen vehicle was actually a Toyota SUV. Officers ended their pursuit of the Corolla after learning they were after the wrong car, CMPD said.

Police say that the vehicle involved in the pursuit was found abandoned a few blocks away from the crime scene on Equipment Drive. CMPD says the driver of the vehicle got out and ran and has not been apprehended. Investigators have not identified the driver and say that he and the two female passengers were not involved in the robbery. Officers are still working to determine why the driver ran from police and if any charges will be brought against the passengers.

The stolen vehicle has not been located by police. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

