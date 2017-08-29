WCNC
CMPD arrests one of their own officers for obtaining prescription drugs by fraud

WCNC 1:41 PM. EDT August 29, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police charged an officer Tuesday for obtaining prescription drugs by fraud.

CMPD said they would hold a press conference Tuesday on a "significant arrest."

During the press conference, they announced they had charged one of their own, Officer Jennifer Wolfe, with possession of opioid. She was arrested Tuesday morning as she came from a Matthews dental office. 

CMPD Deputy Chief John Jennings noted during the conference that police are not immune to the ongoing opioid addiction crisis.

 

According to CMPD, Officer Wolfe was assigned to the Metro Division. 

 

