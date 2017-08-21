CMPD asking for help identifying robbery suspects

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects behind an armed robbery in south Charlotte. (Photo: Lee, Vincent)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects behind an armed robbery in south Charlotte.

According to CMPD, three suspects robbed La Romero on South Boulevard at gunpoint on Wednesday, August 16. Detectives said the suspects entered the business and pointed handguns at the employees before running in the direction of Wicker Drive.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects behind an armed robbery in south Charlotte. (Photo: Lee, Vincent)

The first suspect is described as a black male, approximately six feet tall with a muscular build. He was last seen wearing dark clothing, a backpack, dark sneakers and a dark cloth covering the lower part of his face.

The second suspect is described as approximately 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 with a thin build. He was last seen wearing dark clothing and a white shirt over his face. Police said he has shoulder-length dreadlocks.

The third suspect is approximately 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 and heavy set. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, black shorts with white stripes, and a dark toboggan with a black bandana covering his face.

Anyone with information about these suspects’ identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

© 2017 WCNC.COM