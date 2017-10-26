CMPD asking for public's help identifying murder suspect

(Photo: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in an east Charlotte homicide.

According to CMPD, the suspect is wanted in connection with the murder of 44-year-old Preston Scott Coffey, who was fatally shot inside a business on Amity Court Tuesday night. Police responded to a reported shooting in the 3100 block of Amity Court a little after 11 p.m. Tuesday. When police arrived, they found Coffey suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid-20s, approximately 5-foot-8 with a medium build. The suspect has short hair and was last seen wearing a dark gray crew neck shirt, jeans, and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect’s identity is asked to call CMPD’s Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

