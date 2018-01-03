CMPD asking for public's help locating wanted man

Tony Augustine Montemagno (Photo: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help locating a wanted fugitive.

According to CMPD, Tony Augustine Montemagno, 31, is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female, damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Investigators said that Montemagno, who was court-ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device, removed the monitor on December 20. Police say that he was last known to be in the area of Minitree Lane in northwest Charlotte.

Anyone with information about Montemagno’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.



