CMPD asks for publics help identifying 3 armed robbery suspects

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public's help in identifying three armed robbery suspects.

Three unknown male suspects entered the Taqueria Express on lbemarle Road on Friday around 11:15 p.m. They robbed the business at gunpoint. After receiving property from the business the suspect then fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information concerning these cases or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

