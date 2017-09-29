CMPD asks public for help finding armed robbery suspect

Via Charlotte- Mecklenburg Police

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Charlotte- Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect involved in an armed robbery.

The Metro PCS at 8914 south Tryon Street was robbed around 5:30 p.m. on Monday. The alleged suspect entered the store with a handgun and then robbed the business. The suspect then fled the scene.





The suspect is described as a black man about 20-years-old who stands around 6'1" tall and has a skinny build. He was wearing a burgundy hoodie and grey sweatpants with a blue hat at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600

