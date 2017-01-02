CMPD asks the public for help identifying armed robbery suspect

WCNC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public's help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

Around 12:50 p.m. on Saturday, an unknown male suspect entered the Rite Aid on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road. The suspect approached a Rite Aid employee, implied that he had a weapon, and demanded money. After receiving money, the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information concerning these cases or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

