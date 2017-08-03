CMPD: Brothers shot after argument in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Two people were taken to the hospital after being shot during an altercation in east Charlotte, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, dispatchers received a 911 call about a reported shooting in the 11 block of Triece Lane around 1:15 a.m. Friday.

Investigators said one of the victims was inside a home when he heard his brother arguing with some people. When the man got outside, police said that he and his brother were both shot by the suspects.

Both men suffered serious injuries but are expected to survive, according to police. Investigators have not identified the suspects or determined what led up to the argument and shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

