CMPD charge man with murder of 4-year-old

Demarcus Heath (Photo: CMPD)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested a man and charged him with the murder of a 4-year-old girl on Christmas Eve.

Police say the girl, Mariya Owens died after being "physically assaulted."

The child's mother has not been named but police say her boyfriend, Demarcus Heath, has been charged with the child's death.

It happened Saturday night in an apartment in the Timber Crest development on Timber Commons Lane.

Investigators say they responded to a call regarding a child who was unresponsive. When they arrived, the girl was taken to a Novant Health Matthews Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Heath was brought in Tuesday morning for questioning and when it was over, he was charged with murder.

A woman went into the unit where police say it happened, but there was no answer when NBC Charlotte's Rad Berky knocked on the door.

"It's terrible, absolutely terrible," said Jennifer Moersch who lives in a unit upstairs.

She said she remembered seeing Heath around but didn't really know him.

"I don't even know if he was here permanently. I would see him sometimes but I don't know if he was here all the time."

The girl who was killed had a twin and neighbors remember seeing them playing outside.

Neighbor Jada Tillman said, "You don't think that it would ever happen this close to home, honestly. I'm just sending up prayers for the family."

Heath is being held in the Mecklenburg County Jail with no bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CMPD by calling 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2016 WCNC