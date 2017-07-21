CMPD charges 15-year-old with Father's Day murder of college baseball star

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte Mecklenburg Police charged a 15-year-old Friday with the murder of a 21-year-old college baseball star.

Zack Finch, a star on and off the baseball field at the University of Cumberland, was shot and killed in June on Father's Day after what was being called a deal set up online gone bad.

(Photo: Zack Finch)

Finch's brother told NBC Charlotte he was trying to buy a cell phone through the LetGo app. That's when the people meeting Zack tried to rob him, police said.

Finch's brother says investigators told him Finch tried to fun, but was shot in the back before getting away.

CMPD said information and evidence gathered led them to identify a 15-year-old as a suspect. Authorities are not releasing his name due to his age.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.

