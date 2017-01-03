WCNC
CMPD charges 5th teen in armed robbery spree

WCNC 9:15 AM. EST January 03, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A fifth teenager has been charged in connection with a series of armed robberies and carjackings in Charlotte.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Elsy Romero, 19, was involved in a robbery at 5414 Kimmerly Woods Drive. She was arrested Monday after investigators obtained warrants for her arrest. Romero was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Detectives say their investigations into the crime spree is still ongoing and additional charges are forthcoming in the case. Anyone with information regarding this case or the suspects involved is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

