CMPD charges man with murder of victim found shot inside car

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department charged a 23-year-old Friday with the murder of a man who was found dead inside a vehicle.

Following a multi-month investigation, CMPD said they developed probably cause against Andre Earl Brooks for the murder of Kyyri De Ji Marquis Doggette. Brooks was taken into custody Thursday and charged with murder, shooting into occupied property and inflicting serious injury as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Brooks has a track record that includes a plethora of crimes, according to the CMPD website. He is expected to make his first court appearance Friday afternoon.

Officers found 25-year-old Doggette inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds on August 8 around 7:18 p.m. on the 6700 block of E. Independence Blvd. Dogette was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic.

Dogette's murder marked Charlotte's 55th homicide of 2017.

Brooks was taken into custody of the Mecklenburg County Jail. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact CMPD at 704-432-TIPS or CrimeStoppers at 704-334-1600.

