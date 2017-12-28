CMPD: Criminals use cold weather to steal cars

(Photo: djedzura / Thinkstock, djedzura)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- From sporting events to crime, the intense cold sweeping through the Queen City is making a mark.

On Friday, thousands of fans are expected to head to Bank of America stadium for the Belk Bowl between Texas A&M and Wake Forest. Meanwhile, police are warning people to watch out for car thieves this winter.

And it's the kind of weather that makes you move, as people making their way through uptown Thursday were walking fast, holding hands, and most importantly, bundling up.

“T-shirt and another T-shirt, and sweatshirt, and a jacket,” said one woman.

People visiting Charlotte for Friday’s game are getting a cold embrace from the Queen City.

“It’s quite cold here, it was 90 degrees in Australia, we’re from Tasmania,” said one woman making her way through the city.

Meanwhile, others escaped worse winter weather by moving to Charlotte.

“Originally, (from) Erie where they’re getting dumped on,” said another woman. “I think they’re up to 61 inches of snow, so it’s good here.”

Police also have a crime warning during the winter weather. They are urging people to protect themselves from car thieves looking to target vehicles with keys in the ignition.

“It’s something we see every year, especially as the temperatures drop,” said Rob Tufano, a spokesman for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. “Harden that target, don't make yourself easy prey for these people who want to take your things.”

For now, the college football fans are more focused on preparing for the game.

“I’m not a fan of the weather, but I’m a fan of Wake Forest,” said one fan.

“I don’t know if I’ll be out much after tomorrow certainly, I may be thawing out for a couple days,” says another man.

Organizers of the Belk Bowl say it may be chilly, but at least it’s supposed to be sunny during the game on Friday.

© 2017 WCNC.COM