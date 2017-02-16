CMPD: Dad took toddler to drug deal

William Jarvis. (Credit: Mecklenburg County Jail)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A Charlotte father is in jail after police say he brought his 2-year-old daughter along to a drug deal.

Police have charged William Jarvis with misdemeanor child abuse. He remains in the Mecklenburg County Jail on a $10,000 secured bond.

Officers also issued a citation to his girlfriend, Trisha Forester, who was with Jarvis and his daughter.

Police said sometime after the drug deal, Forester overdosed and had to be taken to the hospital.

CMPD wouldn't release any additional details.

