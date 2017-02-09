CMPD: Driver of stolen car hit pedestrian, crashed into tree

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One person is in custody after police say they hit a pedestrian while running from police north of uptown.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, an officer ran the tag of a vehicle that came back stolen. Police say that before the officer could attempt to stop the car, the driver sped away at a high rate of speed and crashed along Andrill Terrace.
Investigators say that at some point during the pursuit, the suspect struck a pedestrian and crashed into a tree. The suspect then got out of the vehicle and attempted to run, but police caught him. During the vehicle pursuit, CMPD says an officer driving a marked cruiser crashed into a parked patrol car. The officer was treated on the scene and is expected to be okay.
No further details were made available by police.
Copyright 2017 WCNC
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs