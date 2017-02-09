CMPD: Driver of stolen car hit pedestrian, crashed into tree

CMPD take a man into custody after an overnight SWAT situation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One person is in custody after police say they hit a pedestrian while running from police north of uptown.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, an officer ran the tag of a vehicle that came back stolen. Police say that before the officer could attempt to stop the car, the driver sped away at a high rate of speed and crashed along Andrill Terrace.

Investigators say that at some point during the pursuit, the suspect struck a pedestrian and crashed into a tree. The suspect then got out of the vehicle and attempted to run, but police caught him. During the vehicle pursuit, CMPD says an officer driving a marked cruiser crashed into a parked patrol car. The officer was treated on the scene and is expected to be okay.

No further details were made available by police.

