CMPD finds 500 pieces of stolen mail in burglary suspect's car

Lisa Swinson (Photo: CMPD)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Police discovers around 500 pieces of mail addressed to other people, including tax documents and credit cards, while searching the car of a suspected burglar.

CMPD was initially called to a residential alarm on Valley Haven Drive Tuesday around 10:34 a.m. Shortly after arriving, officers were notified of an alarm activation a couple blocks down. When officers arrived, they found both residences had been broken into and canvassed the neighborhood.

One victim told officers she was trying to corral her dog which the suspect had let out and didn't realize anyone had come into her home and taken property.

A witness in the neighborhood described the reported intruder as well as a silver Suzuki Forenza. Officers were able to conduct a traffic stop near Independence Boulevard and Wallace Road of a vehicle fitting the description.

Officers pulled over 40-year-old Lisa Swinson. While inspecting her vehicle, they reportedly found 500 pieces of mail addressed to other people. It included 60 tax-related documents such as W2s, as well as several credit cards and bank issued checks.

Swinson was arrested on the scene and later confessed to breaking into several homes and taking property.

CMPD began contacting the rightful owners of the stolen property Tuesday. They say most victims had no idea they had been a victim of mail theft.

Swinson has been charged with five counts of breaking and entering, two counts of misdemeanor larceny, two counts of drug paraphernalia possession, one count of possession of stolen goods, carrying a concealed weapon as well as possession of bath salts, marijuana and heroin.

