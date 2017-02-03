CMPD identifies killer in 2013 murder case

Grayson Langdon. (Credit: Chicago PD)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police believe they have solved a murder that dates back to July of 2013

The victim was James Price, who was stabbed in the parking lot of what was then called the Verizon Amphitheater.

There was a concert that night starring Little Wayne and investigators say after the concert a fight broke out in the parking lot after comments were made about Price's girlfriend.

Price was stabbed and later died.

Almost immediately, investigators focused on another person at the concert, Grayson Langdon, but they had to work to get enough evidence to try to charge him.

"There were able to get there, but when they were, Mr. Langdon had already been the victim of a homicide himself," said Captain Cecil Brisbon.

Langdon was shot and killed in Chicago last December.

Price's father thanked detectives and said he never doubted his son's killer would be identified.

James Price Sr. said, "I knew it might take a while but it don't matter where you go, if you murder somebody in Charlotte, you will get caught.

Price's mother Elaine said she still feels the pain of her son's loss and at first could not believe he was really dead.

She said, "Now, I am at the point where I know he's not coming back and I accept it."

