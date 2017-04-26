CMPD investigates death of 29-year-old father of 2

Submitted photo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- CMPD is conducting a "suspicious death" investigation in west Charlotte Wednesday evening.

Police responded to a call for service in the 4200 block of Welling Avenue around 5:45pm. Upon arrival, officers located a male inside the residence with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. MEDIC pronounced the man deceased on the scene.

Suspicious death investigation underway on Welling Ave in Charlotte - man found inside his home w/ apparent gunshot wound. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/cbqIKP1mHM — Savannah Levins (@LevinsReports) April 26, 2017

Family members identified the deceased male as 29-year-old Michael Barnwell.

“Michael was a loving person,” his aunt Robin Alexander told NBC Charlotte on scene. “He would do anything for anybody, and he will be missed.”

CMPD says investigators are trying to figure out what happened.

“We're still trying to determine if foul play was involved,” CMPD major Mike Smathers said. “There's enough unknown for us to label it as a death investigation at this time.”

But family members say they’re convinced someone killed Michael.

“He didn't do that to himself, no way. No, he loved life, why would he do that to himself?” Alexander said.

Other family members who did not want to be identified said Michael was found in a bathtub, which was overflowing.

They say he leaves behind two children, who are five and eight-years-old.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 704-334-1600.

