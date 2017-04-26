CMPD investigates 'suspicious death' in west Charlotte

PHOTO by Savannah Levins/NBC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- CMPD is conducting a "suspicious death" investigation in west Charlotte Wednesday evening.

Police responded to a call for service in the 4200 block of Welling Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a male inside the residence with an apparent gunshot wound. MEDIC pronounced the man deceased on the scene.

CMPD says investigators are trying to determine with foul play was involved.

Authorities have not yet released the deceased man's idenitity. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 704-334-1600.

