CMPD investigating after two arrive at hospital with gunshot wounds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after two men with gunshot wounds were dropped off at the hospital.

According to authorities, the two men were shot on the 8900 block of Softwind Drive in the Steele Creek area. The incident occurred around 12:50 a.m.

They were taken to the hospital by either friends or family where one was treated for life-threatening injuries. The other man's injuries were not life-threatening, CMPD says.

CMPD says they currently do not have any information on a motive or suspect.

