CMPD investigating fatal west Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating the city’s 73rd homicide of the year after a man was shot and killed in west Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 2300 block of Farmer Street a little after 3:30 p.m. A second 911 call said the victim moved to an apartment near where the shooting happened. Police said the victim, identified as 24-year-old Detavious Springs, and a female witness were found inside an apartment on West Boulevard.

Springs was taken to Carolinas Medical Center by Medic, where he died during surgery, police said.

CMPD said that Springs was shot near the intersection of Farmer Street and Romare Bearden Drive. Detectives are currently searching the area for any potential witnesses to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

