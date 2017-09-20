Police lights. (Photo: Thinkstock, artolympic)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide after a shooting left one person dead in north Charlotte Thursday night, according to officials.

Police responded to 2921 Dogwood Avenue in north Charlotte Thursday evening. Reports of shots fired came through just after 9:30 p.m..

Medic has confirmed that the person died from gunshot wounds.

CMPD tweeted that the person who was shot has been pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives investigating a homicide in the 2900 block of Dogwood Ave. One person pronounced deceased — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 21, 2017

No other details have been released at this time.

Stick with WCNC.com for the latest developments. NBC Charlotte's Evan West is at to the scene.

© 2017 WCNC.COM