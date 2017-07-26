WCNC
CMPD investigating homicide in north Charlotte

Homicide detectives are investigating after a person was found dead in north Charlotte Thursday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Detectives in north Charlotte are investigating after one person was found dead inside a north Charlotte home Thursday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tweeted that detectives are conducting a homicide investigation in the 9000 block of Red Clay Lane.

“I mean, it’s scary. I don’t know what to think of that," said one neighbor. "I don’t know if I know the people that it happened to, but that’s just scary. It’s right next door." 

This marks the 51st homicide of 2017 in Charlotte. 

