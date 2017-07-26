CMPD investigating homicide in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Detectives in north Charlotte are investigating after one person was found dead inside a north Charlotte home Thursday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tweeted that detectives are conducting a homicide investigation in the 9000 block of Red Clay Lane.

“I mean, it’s scary. I don’t know what to think of that," said one neighbor. "I don’t know if I know the people that it happened to, but that’s just scary. It’s right next door."

Detectives are investigating a homicide in the 9000 block of Red Clay Ln. One person was pronounced deceased. — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 27, 2017

This marks the 51st homicide of 2017 in Charlotte.

