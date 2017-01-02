CMPD investigating homicide in southeast Charlotte

(Photo: Judson, Andie)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide early Monday morning after a man was shot in southeast Charlotte.

A call for service came in around 12:05 a.m. Monday morning and police were dispatched to the 6500 block of Monroe Road in the Independence Division.

Police say they found a male victim with gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives with the CMPD Homicide Unit began canvassing the area early Monday morning. They say they believe the victim and suspect knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a Homicide Detective.

