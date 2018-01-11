CMPD investigating northeast Charlotte shooting

(Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after one person was shot in northeast Charlotte Thursday morning.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a breaking and entering at a home in the 4000 block of Abercromby Street around 6 a.m. When officers reached the scene, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Large police presence on scene at a shooting incident at Abercromby St. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/W9yNY0h83S — Hannah Welker (@hannahwelker) January 11, 2018

Police said it appears the victim was shot elsewhere before arriving at the residence and was seeking help from the homeowner. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital by Medic.

CMPD detectives are circulating the area to locate the original crime scene and are searching for any potential witnesses. No arrests have been made.

