WCNC
Close

CMPD investigating officer-involved shooting

WCNC 11:28 PM. EST December 27, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting in east Charlotte Wednesday night, police said. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the incident happened near the intersection of Wendover Road and Monroe Road. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening by police. 

No further information was provided.

Please stick with WCNC.com as more information becomes available. 
 

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories