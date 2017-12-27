CMPD investigating officer-involved shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting in east Charlotte Wednesday night, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the incident happened near the intersection of Wendover Road and Monroe Road. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening by police.

No further information was provided.

CMPD is investigating an officer involved shooting at Wendover Rd & Monroe Rd. All officers are ok. The shooting victim has been transported with non life threatening injuries. We will update as soon as we have further information. Please avoid the area as the roads are closed — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 28, 2017

