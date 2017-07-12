CMPD investigating overnight shooting in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Detectives in west Charlotte are investigating after a man was allegedly shot in west Charlotte early Thursday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 100 block of Oregon Street a little after 1 a.m. When police arrived at the scene, they were unable to locate the victim. Police said a man showed up at Presbyterian Hospital a short while later with a gunshot wound.

Investigators have not identified a suspect in the case. No further details were given by police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

© 2017 WCNC.COM