CMPD investigating shooting in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a man was shot in west Charlotte Thursday night.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a shooting in the 3500 block of Crestridge Drive a little before 10 p.m. When police arrived, one person was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to CMC, according to police.

No arrests have been made and detectives have not yet identified a suspect.

