CMPD investigating shooting that 'may have' struck school bus window

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting that struck a school bus Thursday morning.

CMPD officers believe that two men got into an argument at a gas station, got into cars and fired at each other as they drove away. The shooting occurred near Parkwood and The Plaza in Plaza Midwood around 7:50 a.m.

One of the rounds struck a school bus from Charlotte Lab School. No students were injured, however, the driver of the bus was hit by glass.

The shooters fled from the scene in separate vehicles, authorities said. CMPD specified that the school bus was not the target of the shooting.

