CMPD investigating south Charlotte bank robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is investigating after an alleged robbery at a south Charlotte bank.
According to CMPD, officers responded to a robbery call at the Aquesta Bank in the 4500 block of Sharon Road around 9 a.m. Police were told a suspect fled the scene while officers were en route to the scene.
Please stick with WCNC.com as more details become available.
Copyright 2017 WCNC
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs