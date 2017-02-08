CMPD investigating south Charlotte bank robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is investigating after an alleged robbery at a south Charlotte bank.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a robbery call at the Aquesta Bank in the 4500 block of Sharon Road around 9 a.m. Police were told a suspect fled the scene while officers were en route to the scene.

