CMPD investigating south Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a south Charlotte shooting Wednesday morning.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4100 block of Stacy Boulevard around 7 a.m. Police at the scene said a man who lived at the home was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

.@CMPD says man was shot on Stacy Blvd arnd 7. Police say suspect & victim knew each other, said there were "alterations in the past." @wcnc pic.twitter.com/qEksWYIWxy — Ariel Plasencia (@ariel_plasencia) August 2, 2017

Investigators said the victim and suspect knew each other and had “previous encounters.” Detectives have not identified the suspect.

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

