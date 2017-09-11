WCNC
CMPD investigating northwest Charlotte homicide

WCNC 3:48 AM. EDT September 12, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police homicide detectives are investigating after a person was found dead in west Charlotte overnight.

According to CMPD, the incident occurred in the 1400 block of Rosetta Street.

No further information was provided by CMPD. Please stick with WCNC.com as more details become available. 

