CMPD investigating northwest Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police homicide detectives are investigating after a person was found dead in west Charlotte overnight.

Detectives investigating a homicide in the 1400 block of Rosetta St. One person pronounced deceased — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 12, 2017

According to CMPD, the incident occurred in the 1400 block of Rosetta Street.

No further information was provided by CMPD. Please stick with WCNC.com as more details become available.

