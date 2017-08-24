CMPD investigating year's 60th homicide in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has confirmed they are are conducting a homicide investigation in northwest Charlotte after a man was found dead.

The call for service came in at 5:06 p.m. on Thursday at the 5400 block of Windy Valley Drive.



Freedom Division patrol officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service where the caller stated a male had been located with a gunshot wound.

Upon their arrival, officers located an adult male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The male was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic. The identity of the male has yet to be released.



The case is being considered an ongoing, active investigation.



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective.

