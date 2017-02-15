CMPD launches 'Operation Avalanche'

(Photo: Hannah Welker, WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The latest numbers show an uptick in violent crime in Charlotte.

So far in the first month-and-a-half of the year, there have been 11 homicides. At this time last year, there were only three.

To combat the increase in violent crime, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Wednesday announced what they are calling 'Operation Avalanche.'

As the name implies, there has been a sudden, unexpected surge, not of snow, but of police officers on four targeted areas of the city.

CMPD Major Mike Smathers said, "We are utilizing uniformed officers and all of the specialized units within our department."

The four target areas are Sugar Creek Road and I-85, The Plaza and Eastway Drive, Eastway Drive and Central Avenue, and Sharon Amity Road at Milton Road.

Since the operation was started three weeks ago, officers in those four areas have made 79 arrests.

Investigators have also seized 14 guns and recovered four stolen cars.

Major Smathers said the operation has already resulted in an 87% reduction in crime in the four areas.

"We are encouraged by these results and we will continue to analyze and assess our response to violent crimes and respond accordingly," he said.

