CMPD looking for suspect in March shooting

Darius Danzy (Photo: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public's help locating the suspect in a 2016 shooting.

According to CMPD, Darius Dion Danzy is wanted on an outstanding warrant for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury related to a shooting on March 26, 2016. According to police, the shooting was in the 1900 block of Prospect Drive in northeast Charlotte.

Anyone with information about Danzy's whereabouts is asked to call CMPD at 704-336-VCAT or 911.

