CMPD: Man crashes into cruiser trying to run from police

A man was arrested after police said he drove his vehicle into a CMPD cruiser early Wednesday.

August 02, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a man overnight after they said he struck a police cruiser while trying to run from police.

According to CMPD, officers attempted to stop a wrong-way driver on College Street around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police said the driver of the vehicle fled from officers. A short while later, police located the suspect vehicle at the First Ward Place apartment complex.

Investigators said the driver, identified as 20-year-old Rodarius Meaders, again tried to flee and crashed into an officer’s squad car. Officers were able to apprehend Meaders, but authorities said a passenger fled without being captured. Police said the officer and Meaders were not injured in the crash. 

Meaders was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, driving with a revoked license, driving without insurance, possession of marijuana, reckless driving, and two counts of fleeing to elude.

 

