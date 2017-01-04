CMPD: Man injured after shots fired into east Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is investigating after a man was shot inside his home in east Charlotte early Thursday morning.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a reported shooting call in the 6700 block of Water Mill Court a little before 2 a.m. Officers on the scene say that at least six shots were fired into the home, with one of the bullets striking the man in the knee.

He was taken to CMC for treatment of his injuries.

No further information was made available by authorities.

