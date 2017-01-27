CMPD: Man killed in shooting fired weapon at officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – According to a report from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the man killed in an officer-involved shooting Thursday fired his weapon at officers during the encounter.
The incident, which happened near the Pizza Hut in the 6200 block of Albemarle Road, occurred just before 2 p.m. Police identified the armed suspect as Josue Javier Diaz, 28.
A witness told NBC Charlotte’s Ty Chandler that she heard about six shots while the shooting unfolded.
Police have not identified the officer involved in the shooting.
