CMPD: Man shot after two vehicles fire at one another

WCNC 5:26 AM. EST December 28, 2016

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning in North Charlotte.

Officers were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. to Brookshire Boulevard near Beatties Ford Road. 

According to police, upon arrival they found an individual suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital.

CMPD says it appears the subjects in two separate vehicles were shooting at each other. No one has been taken into custody as of 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

 

 

