CMPD: Man shot during east Charlotte home invasion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a man was shot during an apparent home invasion in east Charlotte.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a 911 call in the 2600 block of Lanecrest Drive a little after 11:30 Thursday night in reference to a reported armed robbery. When police arrived, they were told that three men entered the victim’s home and shot him in the leg during the incident.

Medic took the man to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment.

Investigators have not identified any suspects or made an arrest in connection with the case. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

